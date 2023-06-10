How to Watch the Twins vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 10
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Minnesota Twins and Alex Kirilloff at Rogers Centre on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 3:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins' 81 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 188 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 20th in MLB with a .393 slugging percentage this season.
- The Twins have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Minnesota ranks 18th in the majors with 273 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.2 strikeouts per game.
- Minnesota strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.
- Minnesota has the second-best ERA (3.43) in the majors this season.
- The Twins have a combined 1.163 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-lowest in MLB.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joe Ryan (7-3) will take the mound for the Twins, his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.
- Ryan has made 11 starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/4/2023
|Guardians
|L 2-1
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Triston McKenzie
|6/6/2023
|Rays
|L 7-0
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Zach Eflin
|6/7/2023
|Rays
|L 2-1
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Shawn Armstrong
|6/8/2023
|Rays
|L 4-2
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Yonny Chirinos
|6/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 3-2
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Yusei Kikuchi
|6/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Alek Manoah
|6/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
|6/13/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Corbin Burnes
|6/14/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Colin Rea
|6/15/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Matthew Boyd
|6/16/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Joey Wentz
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.