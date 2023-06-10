Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Minnesota Twins and Alex Kirilloff at Rogers Centre on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins' 81 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 188 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 20th in MLB with a .393 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Minnesota ranks 18th in the majors with 273 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.2 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Minnesota has the second-best ERA (3.43) in the majors this season.

The Twins have a combined 1.163 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan (7-3) will take the mound for the Twins, his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Ryan has made 11 starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Home Joe Ryan Triston McKenzie 6/6/2023 Rays L 7-0 Away Louie Varland Zach Eflin 6/7/2023 Rays L 2-1 Away Pablo Lopez Shawn Armstrong 6/8/2023 Rays L 4-2 Away Bailey Ober Yonny Chirinos 6/9/2023 Blue Jays W 3-2 Away Sonny Gray Yusei Kikuchi 6/10/2023 Blue Jays - Away Joe Ryan Alek Manoah 6/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 6/13/2023 Brewers - Home Pablo Lopez Corbin Burnes 6/14/2023 Brewers - Home Bailey Ober Colin Rea 6/15/2023 Tigers - Home Sonny Gray Matthew Boyd 6/16/2023 Tigers - Home Joe Ryan Joey Wentz

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.