The Minnesota Twins and Royce Lewis, who went 4-for-4 last time in action, battle Trevor Richards and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is batting .270 with a double and two home runs.

In six of nine games this season (66.7%), Lewis has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Lewis has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this year.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .125 AVG .381 .125 OBP .381 .313 SLG .571 1 XBH 2 1 HR 1 2 RBI 5 5/0 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings