Player prop bet odds for Matthew Tkachuk, Jack Eichel and others are available when the Florida Panthers host the Vegas Golden Knights at BB&T Center on Saturday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Tkachuk is Florida's top contributor with 109 points. He has 40 goals and 69 assists this season.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Jun. 8 1 1 2 3 at Golden Knights Jun. 5 1 0 1 4 at Golden Knights Jun. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 24 2 0 2 4 vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 1 1 2

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 78 points (1.1 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 55 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Jun. 8 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights Jun. 5 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Jun. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 24 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 0 0 0

Brandon Montour Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Brandon Montour has 73 total points for Florida, with 16 goals and 57 assists.

Montour Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Jun. 8 1 0 1 3 at Golden Knights Jun. 5 0 0 0 5 at Golden Knights Jun. 3 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes May. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Eichel has scored 27 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 39 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Vegas offense with 66 total points (one per game). He takes 3.3 shots per game, shooting 12.1%.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Jun. 8 0 1 1 3 vs. Panthers Jun. 5 0 2 2 1 vs. Panthers Jun. 3 0 2 2 2 at Stars May. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars May. 27 0 1 1 3

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Chandler Stephenson is one of the top contributors for Vegas with 65 total points (0.8 per game), with 16 goals and 49 assists in 81 games.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Jun. 8 0 0 0 4 vs. Panthers Jun. 5 0 2 2 4 vs. Panthers Jun. 3 0 1 1 1 at Stars May. 29 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars May. 27 1 0 1 3

