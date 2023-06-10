Nick Taylor will play in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada at Oakdale Golf & Country Club from June 8-11.

Looking to wager on Taylor at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nick Taylor Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Taylor has shot below par 10 times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Taylor has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five appearances, Taylor has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

Taylor has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 28 -7 277 0 14 1 4 $3.5M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

Taylor has had an average finish of 46th in his past seven appearances at this tournament.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend four times.

Taylor finished 28th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,301 yards in the past year, while Oakdale Golf & Country Club is set for 7,264 yards.

The average course Taylor has played i the last year (7,239 yards) is 25 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,264).

Taylor's Last Time Out

Taylor was in the 69th percentile on par 3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge ranked in the 14th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.06).

Taylor shot better than just 10% of the golfers at the Charles Schwab Challenge on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.80.

Taylor did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Taylor did not record a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.7).

Taylor's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were less than the field average of 5.7.

At that last tournament, Taylor's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 7.2).

Taylor ended the Charles Schwab Challenge without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 1.9 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Charles Schwab Challenge averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Taylor finished without one.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards Taylor Odds to Win: +6000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.