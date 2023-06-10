At the end of the first round of the RBC Canadian Open, Chesson Hadley stands atop the leaderboard with a score of -5.

Looking to place a wager on Chesson Hadley at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Chesson Hadley Insights

Hadley has finished under par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 11 rounds.

Hadley has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Hadley has won one of his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Hadley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 26 -7 260 1 13 2 5 $1.5M

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

The past three times Hadley played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once and his average finish was 39th.

In his last three attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Hadley finished atop the leaderboard at this event back in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,299 yards, which is longer than the 7,264-yard length for this event.

Courses that Hadley has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,259 yards, five yards shorter than the 7,264-yard Oakdale Golf & Country Club this week.

Hadley's Last Time Out

Hadley finished in the eighth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson ranked in the 26th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.93).

Hadley was better than 39% of the competitors at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.47.

Hadley carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the field averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Hadley had two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.8).

Hadley carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 6.8 on the 22 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

In that last competition, Hadley's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.5).

Hadley ended the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on four of six par-5s, fewer than the field average, 4.9.

On the six par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Hadley had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.4.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Hadley's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

