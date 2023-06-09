Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers (.471 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .259.
- Jeffers has had a hit in 15 of 32 games this season (46.9%), including multiple hits six times (18.8%).
- He has homered in 9.4% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18.8% of his games this year, Jeffers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4%.
- He has scored in 10 of 32 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.357
|OBP
|.385
|.375
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|7/3
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (85 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Kikuchi (6-2) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.40 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the New York Mets, the lefty went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 4.40 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .267 to opposing batters.
