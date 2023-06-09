The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers (.471 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .259.

Jeffers has had a hit in 15 of 32 games this season (46.9%), including multiple hits six times (18.8%).

He has homered in 9.4% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 18.8% of his games this year, Jeffers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4%.

He has scored in 10 of 32 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 .250 AVG .273 .357 OBP .385 .375 SLG .500 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 7/3 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings