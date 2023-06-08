Wander Franco will lead the way for the Tampa Bay Rays (45-19) on Thursday, June 8, when they match up with Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (31-31) at Tropicana Field at 1:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Twins +145 moneyline odds. The total for the game is set at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (0-0, 3.72 ERA) vs Bailey Ober - MIN (3-2, 2.33 ERA)

Twins vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 55 times and won 41, or 74.5%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Rays have a 23-4 record (winning 85.2% of their games).

Tampa Bay has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays have a 7-2 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total two times.

The Twins have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Twins have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Twins have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Kirilloff 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+155) Max Kepler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Trevor Larnach 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

