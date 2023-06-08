Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Rays - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Max Kepler (.152 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .192 with five doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.
- In 18 of 36 games this season (50.0%) Kepler has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this year (33.3%), Kepler has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.3%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 13 of 36 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|.262
|AVG
|.179
|.327
|OBP
|.281
|.476
|SLG
|.429
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|7
|10/4
|K/BB
|12/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (50.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (10.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (40.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (20.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Glasnow (0-0) pitches for the Rays to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
