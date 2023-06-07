Wednesday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (44-19) and the Minnesota Twins (31-30) clashing at Tropicana Field (on June 7) at 6:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 victory for the Rays.

The Rays will give the nod to Shawn Armstrong and the Twins will turn to Pablo Lopez (3-3, 4.54 ERA).

Twins vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Twins vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 6, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games.

The Twins have put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in eight of those games).

The Twins have come away with seven wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Minnesota has come away with a win four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (267 total), Minnesota is the 16th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Twins have pitched to a 3.47 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Twins Schedule