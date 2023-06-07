As we head into Wednesday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable starters for each contest. One of the day's most intriguing matchups pits the Mariners (George Kirby) against the Padres (Michael Wacha).

Read on to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the schedule for June 7.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Athletics at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Hogan Harris (0-0) to the mound as they play the Pirates, who will give the start to Roansy Contreras (3-4) when the teams face off Wednesday.

OAK: Harris PIT: Contreras 3 (10.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (56 IP) 6.97 ERA 4.82 8.7 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Pirates

PIT Odds to Win: -175

-175 OAK Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8.5 runs

Mariners at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Kirby (5-4) to the hill as they face the Padres, who will give the start to Wacha (5-2) when the teams meet Wednesday.

SEA: Kirby SD: Wacha 11 (71 IP) Games/IP 11 (62 IP) 3.04 ERA 3.48 7.4 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -120

-120 SEA Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 7.5 runs

Tigers at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Reese Olson (0-1) to the hill as they take on the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler (4-4) for the matchup between the clubs Wednesday.

DET: Olson PHI: Wheeler 1 (5 IP) Games/IP 12 (68.2 IP) 3.60 ERA 4.33 10.8 K/9 10.4

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -250

-250 DET Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 7.5 runs

Royals at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (0-9) to the bump as they play the Marlins, who will look to Edward Cabrera (4-4) when the clubs meet Wednesday.

KC: Lyles MIA: Cabrera 12 (66.2 IP) Games/IP 12 (58 IP) 6.75 ERA 4.50 7.2 K/9 11.8

Vegas Odds for Royals at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -175

-175 KC Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8.5 runs

Twins at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Pablo Lopez (3-3) to the hill as they play the Rays, who will hand the ball to Shawn Armstrong (0-0) when the teams play Wednesday.

MIN: Lopez TB: Armstrong 12 (71.1 IP) Games/IP 1 (2 IP) 4.54 ERA 0.00 10.9 K/9 13.5

Vegas Odds for Twins at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -145

-145 MIN Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zach Davies (0-1) to the bump as they play the Nationals, who will give the start to Patrick Corbin (4-5) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.

ARI: Davies WSH: Corbin 4 (18.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (67.2 IP) 5.40 ERA 4.92 6.9 K/9 5.6

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Nationals

ARI Odds to Win: -135

-135 WSH Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9.5 runs

White Sox at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Lance Lynn (4-6) to the mound as they face the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Randy Vasquez (0-0) when the teams face off Wednesday.

CHW: Lynn NYY: Vasquez 12 (67.1 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 6.55 ERA - 10.2 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -140

-140 CHW Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9 runs

Astros at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Ronel Blanco (1-0) to the hill as they play the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Chris Bassitt (6-4) when the clubs play on Wednesday.

HOU: Blanco TOR: Bassitt 10 (17.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (74 IP) 4.15 ERA 3.41 10.9 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Astros at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -155

-155 HOU Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Red Sox at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Guardians, who will look to Tanner Bibee (1-1) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

BOS: Crawford CLE: Bibee 11 (33.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (39.1 IP) 3.48 ERA 3.20 8.8 K/9 9.2

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -135

-135 BOS Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 7.5 runs

Dodgers at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Noah Syndergaard (1-4) to the bump as they take on the Reds, who will counter with Brandon Williamson (0-0) for the game between the teams on Wednesday.

LAD: Syndergaard CIN: Williamson 11 (52.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (21 IP) 6.54 ERA 4.29 6.0 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Reds

LAD Odds to Win: -165

-165 CIN Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 11 runs

Mets at Braves Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Max Scherzer (5-2) to the hill as they take on the Braves, who will look to Charlie Morton (5-6) when the teams meet Wednesday.

NYM: Scherzer ATL: Morton 9 (47.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (64.2 IP) 3.21 ERA 3.62 9.1 K/9 10.0

Vegas Odds for Mets at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -125

-125 NYM Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Orioles at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Dean Kremer (6-2) to the bump as they play the Brewers, who will look to Corbin Burnes (4-4) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

BAL: Kremer MIL: Burnes 12 (65 IP) Games/IP 12 (69.2 IP) 4.43 ERA 3.75 7.5 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -150

-150 BAL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

Cardinals at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (3-4) to the mound as they face the Rangers, who will look to Jon Gray (6-1) when the teams face off on Wednesday.

STL: Flaherty TEX: Gray 12 (63.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (64.2 IP) 4.55 ERA 2.51 9.1 K/9 7.1

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -145

-145 STL Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

Giants at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Logan Webb (4-6) to the hill as they take on the Rockies, who will counter with Connor Seabold (1-2) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

SF: Webb COL: Seabold 12 (79 IP) Games/IP 13 (41.2 IP) 3.19 ERA 5.40 9.3 K/9 6.9

Vegas Odds for Giants at Rockies

SF Odds to Win: -210

-210 COL Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 11 runs

Cubs at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (1-3) to the hill as they take on the Angels, who will counter with Jaime Barria (2-2) for the matchup between the clubs Wednesday.

CHC: Taillon LAA: Barria 9 (37 IP) Games/IP 13 (34 IP) 6.81 ERA 1.85 8.5 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -135

-135 CHC Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

