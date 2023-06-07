Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Rays - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alex Kirilloff and his .537 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays and Shawn Armstrong on June 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff has four doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .305.
- Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 17 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has homered in two of 27 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this season (25.9%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 27 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|2
|.333
|AVG
|.333
|.538
|OBP
|.600
|.333
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|2/4
|K/BB
|1/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.60).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 61 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Armstrong will start for the Rays, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old righty has one appearance out of the bullpen this season.
