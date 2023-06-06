Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Rays - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Tuesday, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins square off against the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 1, when he went 0-for-1 against the Guardians.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota with 40 hits and an OBP of .325, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .445.
- Buxton has gotten at least one hit in 58.0% of his games this season (29 of 50), with multiple hits 11 times (22.0%).
- In 10 games this year, he has hit a long ball (20.0%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Buxton has driven home a run in 14 games this year (28.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least once 25 times this season (50.0%), including six games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.186
|.311
|OBP
|.347
|.618
|SLG
|.322
|11
|XBH
|5
|7
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|3
|19/6
|K/BB
|25/14
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (52.2%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (56.5%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (21.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
- The Rays surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Eflin (7-1 with a 3.30 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.30 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.