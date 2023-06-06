On Tuesday, Alex Kirilloff (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is batting .304 with four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 16 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

In 26 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Kirilloff has driven in a run in seven games this season (26.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 26 games (34.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 2 .333 AVG .333 .538 OBP .600 .333 SLG .333 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 2/4 K/BB 1/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 11 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings