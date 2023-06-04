Jose Ramirez will lead the Cleveland Guardians into a matchup with Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Target Field.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are seventh in MLB play with 77 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota ranks 17th in baseball, slugging .403.

The Twins are 24th in the majors with a .233 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 14th in runs scored with 266 (4.5 per game).

The Twins' .315 on-base percentage ranks 21st in MLB.

The Twins strike out 10.1 times per game, the worst average in the majors.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Minnesota has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.43).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.180).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (7-2) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander went four innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Ryan has collected eight quality starts this year.

Ryan has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this season heading into this matchup.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Astros L 5-1 Away Joe Ryan Brandon Bielak 5/31/2023 Astros W 8-2 Away Louie Varland Hunter Brown 6/1/2023 Guardians W 7-6 Home Pablo Lopez Tanner Bibee 6/2/2023 Guardians W 1-0 Home Bailey Ober Aaron Civale 6/3/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Home Sonny Gray Logan Allen 6/4/2023 Guardians - Home Joe Ryan Triston McKenzie 6/6/2023 Rays - Away Louie Varland Shane McClanahan 6/7/2023 Rays - Away Pablo Lopez Zach Eflin 6/8/2023 Rays - Away Bailey Ober Tyler Glasnow 6/9/2023 Blue Jays - Away Sonny Gray Yusei Kikuchi 6/10/2023 Blue Jays - Away Joe Ryan Alek Manoah

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.