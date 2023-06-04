Ryan Jeffers -- with a slugging percentage of .577 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .266.
  • In 46.7% of his 30 games this season, Jeffers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Jeffers has picked up an RBI in six games this season (20.0%), with two or more RBI in three of them (10.0%).
  • In 10 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
.250 AVG .273
.357 OBP .385
.375 SLG .500
2 XBH 3
0 HR 1
0 RBI 3
11/3 K/BB 7/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 14
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 58 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • McKenzie will take the mound to start for the Guardians, his first of the season.
  • The 25-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the New York Yankees.
  • He ranked 17th in ERA (2.96), fifth in WHIP (.951), and 15th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last season.
