Carlos Correa and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians and Triston McKenzie on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while hitting .207.
  • In 61.2% of his 49 games this season, Correa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (12.2%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Correa has driven home a run in 15 games this season (30.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 13 games this season (26.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 19
.175 AVG .203
.277 OBP .268
.316 SLG .419
5 XBH 8
1 HR 4
6 RBI 12
16/8 K/BB 16/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 27
13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.1%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%)
7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, one per game).
  • McKenzie will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 25-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the New York Yankees.
  • He ranked 17th in ERA (2.96), fifth in WHIP (.951), and 15th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in MLB play last season.
