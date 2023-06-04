Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the mound, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

  • Kirilloff is hitting .304 with four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
  • Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 16 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 26 games played this season, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this year (26.9%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine of 26 games (34.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 2
.333 AVG .333
.538 OBP .600
.333 SLG .333
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
2/4 K/BB 1/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 11
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 58 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • McKenzie starts for the first time this season for the Guardians.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 25-year-old righty, started and went five innings against the New York Yankees.
  • Last season he ranked 17th in ERA (2.96), fifth in WHIP (.951), and 15th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.