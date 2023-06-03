Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro and his .529 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has six doubles, four home runs and six walks while hitting .273.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 21 of 36 games this year (58.3%), including eight multi-hit games (22.2%).
- He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has driven in a run in eight games this year (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 14 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.200
|.348
|OBP
|.259
|.222
|SLG
|.360
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|6/4
|K/BB
|7/1
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (70.6%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (29.4%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (23.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 57 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the left-hander went seven scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.72, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.