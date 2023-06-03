The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is in progress, and following the second round Scottie Scheffler is in 61st place at +3.

Scottie Scheffler Insights

Scheffler has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in three of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in six rounds and the top 10 on nine occasions.

Scheffler has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in eight of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Scheffler has finished in the top five in three of his past five events.

In his past five events, Scheffler finished within three shots of the leader three times and five or fewer strokes back four times. He carded a score better than average four times.

Scheffler has made the cut in 18 tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 11 -11 267 2 22 11 14 $21.8M

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

In Scheffler's previous three appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 29th.

Scheffler has made the cut in each of his last three trips to this event.

The most recent time Scheffler played this event was in 2023, and he finished 61st.

This course is set up to play at 7,571 yards, 270 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Scheffler will take to the 7,571-yard course this week at Muirfield Village GC after having played courses with an average length of 7,311 yards in the past year.

Scheffler's Last Time Out

Scheffler was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 89th percentile of the field.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge was strong, putting him in the 80th percentile of the field.

Scheffler was better than 86% of the golfers at the Charles Schwab Challenge on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.80.

Scheffler recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Scheffler carded three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.7).

Scheffler's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were less than the field average of 5.7.

At that most recent outing, Scheffler's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 7.2).

Scheffler finished the Charles Schwab Challenge recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 1.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Charles Schwab Challenge averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Scheffler finished without one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Scheffler Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Scheffler's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

