How to Watch the WNBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The WNBA's four-game slate today is sure to please. The contests include the New York Liberty taking on the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena.
Today's WNBA Games
The Chicago Sky face the New York Liberty
The Liberty take to the home court of the Sky on Friday at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 3-2
- NYL Record: 3-1
- CHI Stats: 76.0 PPG (11th in WNBA), 75.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- NYL Stats: 80.3 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 74.0 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.2 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (25.8 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 3.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -10
- NYL Odds to Win: -649
- CHI Odds to Win: +448
- Total: 161 points
The Washington Mystics play host to the Dallas Wings
The Wings travel to face the Mystics on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 2-2
- DAL Record: 3-1
- WAS Stats: 76.5 PPG (10th in WNBA), 75.3 Opp. PPG (third)
- DAL Stats: 90.5 PPG (second in WNBA), 88.0 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (21.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 3.0 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (22.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 3.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -7
- WAS Odds to Win: -291
- DAL Odds to Win: +229
- Total: 165 points
The Atlanta Dream host the Las Vegas Aces
The Aces hope to pick up a road win at the Dream on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 2-2
- LVA Record: 4-0
- ATL Stats: 82.8 PPG (third in WNBA), 79.3 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- LVA Stats: 96.5 PPG (first in WNBA), 71.8 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.8 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (19.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 1.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -11
- LVA Odds to Win: -743
- ATL Odds to Win: +506
- Total: 172 points
The Phoenix Mercury take on the Los Angeles Sparks
The Sparks hope to pick up a road win at the Mercury on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 1-2
- LAS Record: 1-2
- PHO Stats: 76.7 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 83.3 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- LAS Stats: 81.3 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 86.0 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (21.3 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 1.3 APG)
- LAS Key Player: Chiney Ogwumike (17.0 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 2.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -3
- PHO Odds to Win: -157
- LAS Odds to Win: +131
- Total: 163 points
