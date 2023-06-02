How to Watch the Twins vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field on Friday at Target Field against Bailey Ober, who is starting for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are sixth in MLB play with 76 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Minnesota ranks 16th in MLB with a .405 slugging percentage.
- The Twins' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Minnesota has the No. 12 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (263 total runs).
- The Twins are 20th in MLB with a .316 on-base percentage.
- The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- Minnesota has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in baseball (1.175).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Ober has three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Ober is seeking his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|José Berríos
|5/29/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|J.P. France
|5/30/2023
|Astros
|L 5-1
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Brandon Bielak
|5/31/2023
|Astros
|W 8-2
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Hunter Brown
|6/1/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tanner Bibee
|6/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Aaron Civale
|6/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|6/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Triston McKenzie
|6/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Shane McClanahan
|6/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Zach Eflin
|6/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Tyler Glasnow
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.