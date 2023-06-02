Twins vs. Guardians: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Twins and Donovan Solano will hit the field against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field on Friday, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.
The Twins are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Guardians (+110). The game's total is listed at 8.5 runs.
Twins vs. Guardians Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-135
|+110
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Twins have four wins against the spread in their last eight chances.
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have gone 23-11 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 67.6% of those games).
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Minnesota has a 16-9 record (winning 64% of its games).
- The Twins have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this game.
- Minnesota has had an over/under set by bookmakers 57 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 25 of those games (25-28-4).
- The Twins have gone 4-5-0 ATS this season.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|17-12
|13-15
|16-12
|14-14
|25-21
|5-5
