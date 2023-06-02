Michael A. Taylor -- hitting .167 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .208 with five doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 25 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has gone deep in six games this year (12.5%), homering in 4.5% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (25.0%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (8.3%).

In 16 games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .255 AVG .227 .296 OBP .292 .412 SLG .386 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 7 RBI 4 18/3 K/BB 17/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 23 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.3%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings