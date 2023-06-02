Joey Gallo -- with a slugging percentage of .097 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

  • Gallo has five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 walks while batting .181.
  • Gallo has picked up a hit in 41.3% of his 46 games this season, with multiple hits in 10.9% of them.
  • He has homered in 21.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gallo has had an RBI in 11 games this year (23.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 18 games this year (39.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 14
.225 AVG .150
.367 OBP .277
.575 SLG .475
7 XBH 5
3 HR 4
5 RBI 10
17/8 K/BB 15/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 23
12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (30.4%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%)
11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (30.4%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (21.7%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (21.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, one per game).
  • Civale (1-1) pitches for the Guardians to make his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday, April 7 against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
