Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Byron Buxton (.147 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.325), slugging percentage (.445) and total hits (40) this season.
- Buxton has gotten a hit in 29 of 50 games this season (58.0%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (22.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 10 games this season (20.0%), homering in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- Buxton has an RBI in 14 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (25 of 50), with two or more runs six times (12.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.186
|.311
|OBP
|.347
|.618
|SLG
|.322
|11
|XBH
|5
|7
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|3
|19/6
|K/BB
|25/14
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (52.2%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (56.5%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (21.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 57 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians will look to Civale (1-1) in his third start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, April 7 against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.