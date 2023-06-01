Bookmakers have set the Minnesota Vikings' 2023 over/under at 8.5 wins. They secured a 13-4 record last year (and went down in the Wild Card round).

Vikings: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 8.5 -130 +110 56.5%

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota covered seven times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

The Vikings and their opponents combined to hit the over 11 out of 17 times last season.

With 388.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the NFL, Minnesota was forced to rely on its seventh-ranked offense (361.5 yards per contest) to keep it competitive last season.

Last year the Vikings were 8-1 at home and 5-3 away.

As favorites, Minnesota was undefeated (12-0) last season, but finished just 1-4 as the underdog.

In the NFC North the Vikings were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins collected 4,547 passing yards (267.5 per game) with a 65.9% completion percentage last season, while throwing for 29 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.

Dalvin Cook took 264 attempts for 1,173 rushing yards a season ago (69.0 per game) and scored eight touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 295 yards and two TDs.

Justin Jefferson hauled in 128 passes for 1,809 yards last year and scored eight touchdowns. He was targeted 184 times, and averaged 106.4 receiving yards.

Last season, Danielle Hunter registered 10.5 sacks, 12.0 TFL and 65 tackles.

Harrison Smith picked off five passes and tacked on 86 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 10 passes defended last season.

Minnesota 2023 Strength of Schedule

Based on their opponents' combined win total last year, the Vikings will be playing the 18th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

Minnesota will suit up for seven games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes four teams that put up 12 or more victories and three squads with fewer than six wins last season.

The Vikings will play six games against returning 2022 playoff teams in 2023, and are scheduled to face seven teams with negative playoff odds.

Vikings Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: +100

+100 Odds to Win the NFC North: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

