How to Watch the Twins vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins take on Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at Target Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Player Props
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank eighth in MLB play with 74 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Minnesota is 17th in MLB, slugging .402.
- The Twins have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.232).
- Minnesota is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (256 total).
- The Twins rank 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.
- The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst average in MLB.
- Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota's 3.44 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.176).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Pablo Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Lopez has six quality starts under his belt this season.
- Lopez will try to build on a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-7
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Chris Bassitt
|5/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|José Berríos
|5/29/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|J.P. France
|5/30/2023
|Astros
|L 5-1
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Brandon Bielak
|5/31/2023
|Astros
|W 8-2
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Hunter Brown
|6/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tanner Bibee
|6/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Aaron Civale
|6/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|6/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Cal Quantrill
|6/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Shane McClanahan
|6/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Zach Eflin
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.