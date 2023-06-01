Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins take on Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at Target Field.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth in MLB play with 74 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota is 17th in MLB, slugging .402.

The Twins have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.232).

Minnesota is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (256 total).

The Twins rank 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst average in MLB.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota's 3.44 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.176).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Lopez has six quality starts under his belt this season.

Lopez will try to build on a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Blue Jays W 9-7 Home Pablo Lopez Chris Bassitt 5/28/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Home Bailey Ober José Berríos 5/29/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Sonny Gray J.P. France 5/30/2023 Astros L 5-1 Away Joe Ryan Brandon Bielak 5/31/2023 Astros W 8-2 Away Louie Varland Hunter Brown 6/1/2023 Guardians - Home Pablo Lopez Tanner Bibee 6/2/2023 Guardians - Home Bailey Ober Aaron Civale 6/3/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Logan Allen 6/4/2023 Guardians - Home Joe Ryan Cal Quantrill 6/6/2023 Rays - Away Louie Varland Shane McClanahan 6/7/2023 Rays - Away Pablo Lopez Zach Eflin

