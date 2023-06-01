Twins vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 1
Thursday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (29-27) against the Cleveland Guardians (25-30) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:40 PM on June 1.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (3-3) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (1-1) will answer the bell for the Guardians.
Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Twins have a record of 4-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Twins have won 22 out of the 33 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.
- Minnesota is 15-9 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 256 (4.6 per game).
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.44).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 27
|Blue Jays
|W 9-7
|Pablo Lopez vs Chris Bassitt
|May 28
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Bailey Ober vs José Berríos
|May 29
|@ Astros
|W 7-5
|Sonny Gray vs J.P. France
|May 30
|@ Astros
|L 5-1
|Joe Ryan vs Brandon Bielak
|May 31
|@ Astros
|W 8-2
|Louie Varland vs Hunter Brown
|June 1
|Guardians
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Tanner Bibee
|June 2
|Guardians
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Aaron Civale
|June 3
|Guardians
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Logan Allen
|June 4
|Guardians
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Cal Quantrill
|June 6
|@ Rays
|-
|Louie Varland vs Shane McClanahan
|June 7
|@ Rays
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Zach Eflin
