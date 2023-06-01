Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Royce Lewis, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Royce Lewis At The Plate (2022)
- Lewis hit .300 with four doubles, two home runs and a walk.
- In nine of 12 games last season (75.0%) Lewis got at least one hit, and in three of those contests (25.0%) he picked up two or more.
- Logging a plate appearance in 12 games a season ago, he hit two homers.
- Lewis drove in a run in two of 12 games last year, with multiple RBIs once.
- In three of 12 games last season (25.0%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|2
|.273
|AVG
|.429
|.273
|OBP
|.500
|.424
|SLG
|1.143
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|4/0
|K/BB
|1/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|2
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
- The Guardians are sending Bibee (1-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 34 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In six games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.88, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
