On Thursday, Michael A. Taylor (batting .139 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Astros.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .207 with five doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 24 of 47 games this season (51.1%), with at least two hits on five occasions (10.6%).

In five games this year, he has gone deep (10.6%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

Taylor has driven home a run in 11 games this season (23.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 15 games this year (31.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .255 AVG .227 .296 OBP .292 .412 SLG .386 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 7 RBI 4 18/3 K/BB 17/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 23 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.3%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.0%)

