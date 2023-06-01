Max Kepler -- with an on-base percentage of .146 in his past 10 games, 127 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on June 1 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Max Kepler At The Plate

  • Kepler is batting .195 with five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 15 of 30 games this year (50.0%) Kepler has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
  • In six games this year, he has gone deep (20.0%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • Kepler has driven in a run in 11 games this year (36.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (10.0%).
  • In 43.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 15
.262 AVG .179
.327 OBP .281
.476 SLG .429
5 XBH 6
2 HR 4
7 RBI 7
10/4 K/BB 12/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 18
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (22.2%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 55 home runs (1.0 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 34 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.88, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .226 batting average against him.
