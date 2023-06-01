Byron Buxton -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on June 1 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton has 40 hits and an OBP of .324 to go with a slugging percentage of .448. All three of those stats are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.
  • In 29 of 49 games this season (59.2%) Buxton has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).
  • In 20.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 14 games this season (28.6%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 51.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.250 AVG .186
.311 OBP .347
.618 SLG .322
11 XBH 5
7 HR 1
16 RBI 3
19/6 K/BB 25/14
0 SB 2
Home Away
26 GP 23
17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%)
12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (56.5%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (21.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians are sending Bibee (1-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • In six games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.88, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
