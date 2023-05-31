Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willi Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, on May 31 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Astros.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .265 with six doubles, four home runs and five walks.
- Castro will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with two homers during his last games.
- In 19 of 33 games this season (57.6%) Castro has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (21.2%).
- In 9.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Castro has driven in a run in seven games this season (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 of 33 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.200
|.348
|OBP
|.259
|.222
|SLG
|.360
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|6/4
|K/BB
|7/1
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.19 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
- The Astros will send Brown (5-1) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.28 ERA ranks 24th, 1.197 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
