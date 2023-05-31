Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

The favored Astros have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +150. Houston is a 1.5-run favorite (at +110 odds). An 8-run over/under has been listed in the matchup.

Twins vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -185 +150 8 -120 +100 -1.5 +110 -135

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Twins and their foes are 3-7-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Twins' ATS record is 3-3-0 over their last 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in six of those matchups).

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win six times (30%) in those contests.

Minnesota has played as an underdog of +150 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

Minnesota's games have gone over the total in 23 of its 55 chances.

The Twins are 3-4-0 against the spread in their seven games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-12 12-15 16-12 12-14 23-21 5-5

