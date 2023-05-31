Wednesday's contest between the Houston Astros (32-22) and the Minnesota Twins (28-27) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Astros taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on May 31.

The probable pitchers are Hunter Brown (5-1) for the Astros and Louie Varland (2-1) for the Twins.

Twins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 4, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Twins' ATS record is 3-3-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in six of those contests).

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (30%) in those games.

Minnesota has played as an underdog of +150 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (248 total), Minnesota is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Twins have the second-best ERA (3.46) in the majors this season.

