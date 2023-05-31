After going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros (who will start Hunter Brown) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Astros.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers is hitting .254 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 44.4% of his games this year (12 of 27), Jeffers has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (18.5%) he recorded more than one.
  • In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.1%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • Jeffers has driven in a run in five games this year (18.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 of 27 games (37.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
.250 AVG .273
.357 OBP .385
.375 SLG .500
2 XBH 3
0 HR 1
0 RBI 3
11/3 K/BB 7/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 13
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.19).
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
  • The Astros will send Brown (5-1) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 24-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.28), 38th in WHIP (1.197), and 15th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
