After going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros (who will start Hunter Brown) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is hitting .254 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.

In 44.4% of his games this year (12 of 27), Jeffers has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (18.5%) he recorded more than one.

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.1%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Jeffers has driven in a run in five games this year (18.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 27 games (37.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 .250 AVG .273 .357 OBP .385 .375 SLG .500 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 7/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 13 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Astros Pitching Rankings