The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while batting .211.
  • Correa has gotten a hit in 30 of 48 games this year (62.5%), including eight multi-hit games (16.7%).
  • He has gone deep in six games this season (12.5%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Correa has driven home a run in 15 games this year (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 13 games this season (27.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 19
.175 AVG .203
.277 OBP .268
.316 SLG .419
5 XBH 8
1 HR 4
6 RBI 12
16/8 K/BB 16/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 27
13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.1%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks first in the league.
  • The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.19).
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, one per game).
  • The Astros will send Brown (5-1) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 24-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.28), 37th in WHIP (1.197), and 15th in K/9 (10.3) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.