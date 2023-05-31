On Wednesday, Byron Buxton (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota with 40 hits and an OBP of .324, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .448.

In 29 of 49 games this year (59.2%) Buxton has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).

He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (20.4%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 14 games this season (28.6%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 25 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .250 AVG .186 .311 OBP .347 .618 SLG .322 11 XBH 5 7 HR 1 16 RBI 3 19/6 K/BB 25/14 0 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 23 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (56.5%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (21.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings