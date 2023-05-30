Tuesday's contest features the Houston Astros (31-22) and the Minnesota Twins (28-26) matching up at Minute Maid Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on May 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (7-1) to the mound, while Brandon Bielak (1-2) will answer the bell for the Astros.

Twins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Twins vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 4, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-3.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Twins are 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Twins have won 22, or 66.7%, of the 33 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota is 22-11 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 53.5% chance to win.

Minnesota ranks 14th in the majors with 247 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.43).

Twins Schedule