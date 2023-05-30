Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.139 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .207 with four doubles, six home runs and six walks.
- Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 51.1% of his games this season (23 of 45), with more than one hit five times (11.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has an RBI in 10 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this year (31.1%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.255
|AVG
|.227
|.296
|OBP
|.292
|.412
|SLG
|.386
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|18/3
|K/BB
|17/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.8%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (23.8%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (9.5%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.23 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 56 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- The Astros will send Bielak (1-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.55 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.55, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .300 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.