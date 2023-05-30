On Tuesday, Byron Buxton (.216 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton has 40 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .455. All three of those stats lead Minnesota hitters this season.
  • Buxton has picked up a hit in 29 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 20.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Buxton has had at least one RBI in 29.2% of his games this season (14 of 48), with two or more RBI six times (12.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 25 games this year (52.1%), including six multi-run games (12.5%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.250 AVG .186
.311 OBP .347
.618 SLG .322
11 XBH 5
7 HR 1
16 RBI 3
19/6 K/BB 25/14
0 SB 2
Home Away
26 GP 22
17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%)
12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (59.1%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff leads MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.23 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 56 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Bielak (1-2) takes the mound for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.55 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In five games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.55, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .300 against him.
