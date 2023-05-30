On Tuesday, Byron Buxton (.216 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton has 40 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .455. All three of those stats lead Minnesota hitters this season.

Buxton has picked up a hit in 29 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a long ball in 20.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Buxton has had at least one RBI in 29.2% of his games this season (14 of 48), with two or more RBI six times (12.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (52.1%), including six multi-run games (12.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .250 AVG .186 .311 OBP .347 .618 SLG .322 11 XBH 5 7 HR 1 16 RBI 3 19/6 K/BB 25/14 0 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 22 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (59.1%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings