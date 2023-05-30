Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.393 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (2-for-2) in his last appearance against the Astros.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff has three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .297.
- In 12 of 21 games this season (57.1%) Kirilloff has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- He has gone deep in two of 21 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season (23.8%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 21 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|2
|.333
|AVG
|.333
|.538
|OBP
|.600
|.333
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|2/4
|K/BB
|1/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.23 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bielak (1-2 with a 3.55 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.55, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .300 against him.
