Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will take the field against the Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton at Minute Maid Park on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 72 home runs.

Fueled by 162 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 16th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins rank 25th in MLB with a .229 team batting average.

Minnesota ranks 17th in the majors with 240 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.1 whiffs per contest.

Minnesota strikes out an MLB-high 9.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Minnesota has the second-best ERA (3.43) in the majors this season.

The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.184 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (4-0) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In 10 starts this season, Gray has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Giants L 4-3 Home Sonny Gray Alex Cobb 5/24/2023 Giants W 7-1 Home Joe Ryan Anthony DeSclafani 5/26/2023 Blue Jays L 3-1 Home Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 5/27/2023 Blue Jays W 9-7 Home Pablo Lopez Chris Bassitt 5/28/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Home Bailey Ober José Berríos 5/29/2023 Astros - Away Sonny Gray J.P. France 5/30/2023 Astros - Away Joe Ryan Brandon Bielak 5/31/2023 Astros - Away Louie Varland Hunter Brown 6/1/2023 Guardians - Home Pablo Lopez Tanner Bibee 6/2/2023 Guardians - Home Bailey Ober Hunter Gaddis 6/3/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Logan Allen

