The Houston Astros will send a hot-hitting Yordan Alvarez to the plate against the Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs meet on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Astros are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Twins (+105). Houston is the favorite on the run line (-1.5 with +155 odds). An 8-run total has been set for the game.

Twins vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -125 +105 8 -110 -110 -1.5 +155 -190

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Twins and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

The Twins are 2-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (four of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers).

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been victorious in five, or 26.3%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Minnesota is 4-8 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving Minnesota have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 22 of 53 chances this season.

The Twins are 2-3-0 against the spread in their five games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-12 11-14 15-12 12-13 22-20 5-5

