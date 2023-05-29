Joey Gallo and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Houston Astros and J.P. France on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .198 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Gallo has gotten at least one hit in 42.9% of his games this season (18 of 42), with at least two hits five times (11.9%).

He has hit a home run in 23.8% of his games in 2023, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has driven home a run in 11 games this season (26.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 18 of 42 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .225 AVG .150 .367 OBP .277 .575 SLG .475 7 XBH 5 3 HR 4 5 RBI 10 17/8 K/BB 15/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 20 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (30.0%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings