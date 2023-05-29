On Monday, Byron Buxton (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota with 40 hits and an OBP of .325, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .455.

Buxton has gotten a hit in 29 of 48 games this season (60.4%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (22.9%).

He has homered in 20.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Buxton has driven in a run in 14 games this season (29.2%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 52.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .250 AVG .186 .311 OBP .347 .618 SLG .322 11 XBH 5 7 HR 1 16 RBI 3 19/6 K/BB 25/14 0 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 22 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (59.1%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings