Willi Castro and his .385 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (61 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios on May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

He mashed two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro has six doubles, four home runs and five walks while hitting .258.
  • In 54.8% of his 31 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 31), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Castro has driven in a run in seven games this season (22.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 11 games this season (35.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
.167 AVG .200
.348 OBP .259
.222 SLG .360
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 2
6/4 K/BB 7/1
1 SB 1
Home Away
16 GP 15
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Blue Jays will send Berrios (4-4) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.22 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.22), 41st in WHIP (1.223), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
