Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Blue Jays on May 28, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Bo Bichette, Byron Buxton and other players on the Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins ahead of their matchup at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday at Target Field.
Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 23 RBI (40 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He has a .230/.332/.466 slash line so far this season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has 37 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 24 walks and 24 RBI.
- He has a .215/.310/.395 slash line so far this season.
- Correa enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .357 with two doubles, eight walks and an RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Angels
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Angels
|May. 20
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Angels
|May. 19
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
José Berríos Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Berrios Stats
- The Blue Jays' Jose Berrios (4-4) will make his 11th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Berrios has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
- The 29-year-old's 4.22 ERA ranks 46th, 1.223 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Berrios Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|May. 23
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|2
|vs. Yankees
|May. 18
|6.2
|6
|3
|3
|8
|1
|vs. Braves
|May. 13
|5.2
|6
|2
|2
|3
|3
|at Pirates
|May. 6
|6.1
|5
|2
|2
|7
|1
|at Red Sox
|May. 1
|5.1
|11
|5
|5
|4
|2
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 76 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .335/.373/.537 on the season.
- Bichette hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .400 with a double, a triple, three home runs, a walk and nine RBI.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 27
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|8
|0
|at Twins
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Rays
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Rays
|May. 23
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 57 hits with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .289/.356/.472 so far this season.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|May. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 23
|3-for-6
|1
|1
|6
|6
|0
