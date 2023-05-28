In the series rubber match on Sunday, May 28, Jose Berrios will toe the rubber for the Toronto Blue Jays (27-26) as they square off against the Minnesota Twins (27-25), who will answer with Bailey Ober. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at Target Field.

The Twins are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Blue Jays (-115). Toronto is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (4-4, 4.22 ERA) vs Ober - MIN (3-1, 2.55 ERA)

Twins vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have been favored 33 times and won 18, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have an 18-15 record (winning 54.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and finished 1-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Twins have won in five, or 27.8%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Twins have a mark of 5-10 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Gallo 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+150) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+140) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Willi Castro 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

