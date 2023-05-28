Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Joey Gallo, with a slugging percentage of .407 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his last game against the Blue Jays.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .195 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- Gallo has picked up a hit in 41.5% of his 41 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.2% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 24.4% of his games this year, and 7.8% of his plate appearances.
- Gallo has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (26.8%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (14.6%).
- In 18 games this year (43.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.225
|AVG
|.150
|.367
|OBP
|.277
|.575
|SLG
|.475
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|4
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/8
|K/BB
|15/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (30.0%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (25.0%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 4.07 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 72 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.22 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old's 4.22 ERA ranks 46th, 1.223 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
